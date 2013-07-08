DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
--------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 1 LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane gives a speech at San Francisco Fed - 0130 GMT. MONDAY, APRIL 3 PARIS – Member of the European Central Bank executive board Benoit Coeure speaks at a conference in Paris. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives a lecture on financial technology - 1900 GMT NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dud