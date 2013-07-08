LONDON, July 8 German Bund futures rose on Monday, rebounding after a selloff in the previous trading session, underpinned by an accommodative rates outlook.

Investor focus was also on Greece, which is likely to reach a deal with foreign lenders on its latest bailout review before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday to decide on further aid, according to EU and Greek officials.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week said the bank would keep rates at record lows for an extended period and even cut them, lending support to bond markets, and to some extent offsetting concerns the Federal Reserve could curb monetary stimulus later this year.

Against this backdrop, a speech by Draghi to the European Parliament would also be widely scrutinized.

German Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 141.86.

"Given the outlook for rates, the fact that rates are going lower in Europe, then I would imagine that should give some support (to German bonds)," one trader said.