DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news
LONDON, July 5 The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield premium over German Bunds hit its highest in nearly seven years on Friday, after strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations the Federal Reserve will reduced its bond-buying stimulus this year.
The 10-year T-note/Bund yield spread widened to 97 basis points, the most since October 2006.
