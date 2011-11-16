RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
TORONTO, Nov 16 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it bought back C$113 million ($111 million) from 3 government bond issues in a repurchase operation.
For further details click on: here
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".