UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
TORONTO, April 10 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it may buy back up to C$500 million ($498.7 million) from as many as eight government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation on April 17.($1=$1.00 Canadian)
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.