BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch Shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative
* Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
TORONTO, July 10 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$1 billion ($979.58 million) from seven government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation on July 17.($1 = $1.02 Canadian)
* Moody's changes outlook on Royal Dutch shell's AA2 ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
* Moody's says upgraded to a1 from A2 issuer rating of bp and long term debt ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries