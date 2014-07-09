(Adds details on first long bond, context)
TORONTO, July 9 Canada is considering issuing
more ultra-long bonds, maturing in 50 years, which would allow
the government to lock in borrowing costs near historic lows
through an expansion of an offering first made earlier this
year.
The Department of Finance said on Wednesday the issue would
be done through reopening the 2.75 percent government of Canada
bond maturing Dec. 1, 2064, using a syndicated process, subject
to favorable market conditions.
Issuing bonds at a low cost with such a long duration would
contribute to a reduction in refinancing risk, the government
said.
Canada is one of the few leading industrialized nations with
an undisputed AAA rating and its bonds are in high demand.
When the bond was originally made available in late April in
an issue worth C$1.5 billion, it was the first time Canada had
issued a 50-year bond. Sovereign bonds with a 50-year duration
are not as common as 30-year bonds, although several Canadian
provinces already issue ultra-long bonds.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish; and
Peter Galloway)