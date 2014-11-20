BRIEF-Fly Leasing reprices, extends and upsizes 2012 term loan
* Says repriced, extended and upsized its 2012 term loan at par
TORONTO Nov 20 The Canadian government has sold C$1 billion ($884.88 million) of its 2.75 percent bond that matures on Dec. 1, 2064, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The federal government had said on Wednesday it was considering reopening the issue subject to favorable market conditions.
(1 US dollar = 1.1301 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Says repriced, extended and upsized its 2012 term loan at par
* Alere Inc. Announces commencement of consent solicitations for alere inc.'s notes