TORONTO Nov 20 The Canadian government has sold C$1 billion ($884.88 million) of its 2.75 percent bond that matures on Dec. 1, 2064, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The federal government had said on Wednesday it was considering reopening the issue subject to favorable market conditions.

(1 US dollar = 1.1301 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)