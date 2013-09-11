Russia to raise daily forex purchases to 3.5 bln roubles-finmin
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would step up its daily foreign exchange purchases to 3.5 billion roubles ($62.57 million) over the coming month.
TORONTO, Sept 11 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its auction of C$400 million ($387.11 million) of real return bonds due in 2044 produced a median yield of 1.348 percent.
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would step up its daily foreign exchange purchases to 3.5 billion roubles ($62.57 million) over the coming month.
LONDON, April 5 Caution prevailed across major markets on Wednesday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week, although metals and oil prices firmed on hope of better global demand.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr