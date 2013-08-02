* September WCS trades at $21.75/bbl below WTI
* September synthetic trading at $2.25 premium over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 2 Canadian heavy crude
prices fell on Friday as a result of increased oil sands
production and expectations of weaker demand from refineries.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery
last traded at $21.75 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $20.10 per barrel
below the benchmark on Thursday and is well below the 2013 highs
of around $10 per barrel below WTI hit in June.
Market sources said supply looked plentiful as a result of
Imperial Oil's new Kearl oil sands project and news
that Suncor Energy Inc's July oil sands production
likely rose to a record 390,000 barrels per day.
"That has grabbed the market's attention. There are signs
that supply is finally picking up again," said Martin King, an
analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.
Some traders said work was proceeding more slowly than
expected on enabling BP Plc's 413,000 bpd refinery in
Whiting, Indiana, to take more Canadian heavy
crude.
Earlier this week BP said it expects a sulfur recovery unit
and a hydrotreater to come on line in the third quarter, and a
coker in the fourth quarter. When all units are up and running,
the refinery will be able to run 80 percent heavy sour crude.
Demand could also dip as a seasonal slowdown for refinery
maintenance approaches in the autumn, FirstEnergy's King said.
Shell Canada is planning a full turnaround at its
100,000 bpd Scotford, Alberta, refinery. The refinery runs light
synthetic crude that has been mined and upgraded at Shell's
Athabasca oil sands project.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery last traded at $2.25 above WTI, compared with a
settlement price of $2.50 above the benchmark on Thursday.