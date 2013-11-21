* Dec WCS trades at $36.00/bbl below WTI
* Dec synthetic trades at $13.00/bbl below WTI
* Enbridge announces December apportionment
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 21 Canadian heavy crude
prices held near multi-month lows on Thursday, with some traders
citing concerns about increased congestion in one of Enbridge
Inc's main export pipelines to the United States.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery last
traded at $36.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, unchanged from
Wednesday's settlement price.
Trading volumes were thin as the Canadian crude market is
outside the nearly three-week-long trading "window" - between
the first of the month and the day before pipeline nominations
are due - when most trading takes place.
Prices have recovered slightly since hitting a 10-month low
of $41.50 per barrel below WTI on Nov. 5, but market players in
Calgary said concerns about limited space on pipelines and crude
getting bottlenecked in Alberta meant gains were likely to be
limited.
Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canadian crude
oil exports to the United States, said it will ration space on
five lines in December.
Although apportionment on four lines was reduced from
November, it rose on the 231,000 barrel per day Line 6B, which
runs between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario.
Line 6B will be apportioned by 45 percent in December,
meaning producers will only be able to ship 55 percent of
nominated volumes.
"It's a big number on a line that mostly carries heavy
crude. It's certainly a problem for the industry as a whole. It
just throws a wrench into everything," said one Calgary crude
trader.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for December
delivery strengthened slightly to trade at $13.00 per barrel
below WTI. On Wednesday, synthetic crude settled at $14.00 per
barrel below the benchmark.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported minor routine
maintenance at its 100,000 bpd Scotford refinery near Edmonton,
Alberta, but said there would be no material impact on
production.
Meanwhile, Imperial Oil Ltd said operations were
normal at its 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery, also near
Edmonton, after flaring was reported.