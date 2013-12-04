CALGARY, Alberta Dec 4 Canadian synthetic crude
prices climbed to the strongest level in more than two months on
Wednesday, shrugging off production data showing healthy supply
as Syncrude oil sands output hit a 2013 high in November.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for January
delivery last traded at $8.00 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That was the narrowest differential since late September,
and compares with a settlement price on Tuesday of $8.75 per
barrel below WTI.
Traders in Calgary reported muted trading volumes and said
the market was little affected by numbers showing production
from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta reached
323,600 barrels per day last month.
Instead, some were betting there could be production outages
in coming weeks as winter intensifies. Temperatures in the oil
sands region can drop as low as -40C in winter months, making
operations difficult.
"It's guys just banking on bad weather and upgrader issues,"
one crude trader said. "Sometimes that works, sometimes it
doesn't."
On Tuesday Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil
company, reported record oil sands production of 437,000 bpd in
November, providing further evidence of the booming production
that helped push heavy crude prices to a 10-month low of $41.50
per barrel below WTI on Nov. 5.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for January delivery last
traded at $30.90 per barrel below WTI, little changed from a
settlement price of $31.00 per barrel below the benchmark on
Tuesday.