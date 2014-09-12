* Canadian dollar at C$1.1078 or 90.27 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Sept 12 The Canadian dollar sold off against the greenback for a second session in a row on Friday, touching a more than five-month low as a break through technical resistance barriers lent downward momentum to the currency. The loonie is down 1.6 percent for the week so far as markets have been focused on trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve might start to raise interest rates. If the currency holds those losses, it will see its worst week since early January when investors were aggressively dumping the currency. The loonie's weakness has accelerated since Thursday when it broke through key technical resistance at C$1.10 after previous failed attempts earlier in the week. A U.S. economic recovery that is picking up steam, as well as a Fed that might raise rates sooner than had been expected, are expected to continue to benefit the U.S. dollar to the detriment of the loonie. Optimism over the U.S. economy was reinforced by data that showed retail sales rose as expected in August, while the previous month was revised higher. "When you look at the relative performance of the economies of the U.S. and Canada, decent retail sales numbers reinforce the mindset that the U.S. is probably still three to six months ahead of the Canadian economy in terms of where they are in the recovery," said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary. "As that progresses, we'll see continued upward pressure on the U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar." The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1078 to the greenback, or 90.27 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1047, or 90.52 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.1083, its lowest level since late March. Focus on central bank policy is likely to intensify heading into the Fed's policy-setting meeting next week, with investors watching for any change in language that would signal when the Fed will raise rates. The currency pairing was attempting to hold a break above its next resistance level at C$1.1050. If it is able to sustain that, C$1.11 and C$1.1125 will be the next targets, said Smith. Canadian government bond prices were down across the maturity curve, with the two-year off 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.159 percent and the benchmark 10-year down 34 Canadian cents to yield 2.237 percent. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)