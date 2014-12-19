TORONTO Dec 19 The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed the
country's annual inflation rate eased in November, suggesting
the central bank will be in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Inflation cooled as gasoline prices tumbled, bringing the
rate in line with the Bank of Canada's target level. The
annualized rate pulled back to 2.0 percent from October's strong
2.4 percent, falling short of economists' forecasts for 2.2
percent.
The Bank of Canada aims to keep inflation at 2 percent, the
midpoint of its 1 to 3 per cent target range.
"We've seen the Canadian dollar weaken off on the back of
it, just as it feeds directly into the Bank of Canada (rate)
decision," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank.
"What it does do is it allows them plenty of room to be
flexible and patient as they look to hiking rates."
A Reuters poll last month showed the Bank of Canada was
expected to defer an interest rate hike until late next year
despite high household debt.
The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$1.1635 to
the U.S dollar, or 85.95 U.S. cents, after the data on Friday,
weaker than Thursday's finish of C$1.1597, or 86.23 U.S. cents.
Canadian government bond prices were mostly stronger. The
two-year bond rose 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.01
percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 24
Canadian cents to yield 1.84 percent.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter
Galloway)