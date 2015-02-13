* Canadian dollar at C$1.2480 or 80.13 U.S. cents
* Bond prices fall across the maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Feb 13 The Canadian dollar strengthened
modestly against the greenback on Friday as the price of crude,
a major Canadian export, rose, and data showed Canadian
manufacturing sales jumped in December, beating forecasts.
Factory sales rose 1.7 percent to C$52.39 billion ($41.91
billion), surpassing economists' forecast for a gain of 1
percent. November's sales were revised slightly higher to a
decline of 1.3 percent from an originally reported 1.4 percent
drop.
Brent crude prices rose above $60 a barrel for the first
time this year, as signs that deeper industry spending cuts
could curb the supply glut. U.S. crude also rose and traded near
$53 at one point in the session.
"The data was a nice surprise this morning. That was the
main impetus this morning that got us down to C$1.2465," said
Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
Anderson said the market has been long USD/CAD and some
participants were also exiting their positions for the day.
At 9:29 a.m. ET (1423 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
at C$1.2480 to the greenback, or 80.13 U.S. cents, stronger than
Thursday's finish at C$1.2490 or 80.06 U.S. cents.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year slipping 3 Canadian
cents to yield 0.434 percent and the benchmark 10-year
easing 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.419 percent.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)