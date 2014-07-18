* Canadian dollar at C$1.0732, or 93.18 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, July 18 The Canadian dollar firmed to a
one-week high against the greenback on Friday after data showed
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to a 28-month high in June.
The strength in the loonie bucked the more cautious trend in
global markets after a Malaysian airliner was downed near the
Ukraine-Russia border and Israel stepped up a ground assault
against Gaza militants.
But the focus in Canada was on a rise in the annual
inflation rate to 2.4 percent last month, which exceeded
expectations, as well as the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target.
The central bank, which has long been concerned about the
risks of low inflation, said earlier this week the recent surge
was temporary.
"The key take-away here is that the Bank of Canada spent a
lot of time this week to reinforce the transitory nature of
inflation to downplay the recent strength in inflation and here
we are with inflation a little bit stronger than expected," said
Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto.
"This is going to be a key theme as we move forward and
whether or not the Bank of Canada's rhetoric is vindicated
within the actual data."
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0732 to the
greenback, or 93.18 U.S. cents, above Thursday's close of
C$1.0758, or 92.95 U.S. cents. It hit a session high of 1.0708
shortly after the data was released.
Investors also took in a separate report that showed
wholesale sales jumped far more than expected in May.
The Canadian dollar rallied 1.6 percent through June but
lost momentum last week after a disappointing jobs report. The
currency is nearly flat for the week, up just 0.02 percent.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off 3-1/2 Canadian
cents to yield 1.077 percent. The benchmark 10-year
was down 16 Canadian cents to yield 2.156 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)