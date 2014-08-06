* Canadian dollar at C$1.0950 or 91.32 U.S. cents
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Aug 6 The Canadian dollar firmed
against the greenback on Wednesday, recovering from a three
month-low hit in early trade after data showed the country's
trade surplus widened unexpectedly in June as exports rose to a
record.
The slight gain gave the loonie some relief following a
selloff over the last week and a half as optimism over a U.S.
economic recovery fueled a preference for the greenback.
Investors were also keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions
after NATO said Russia has amassed combat-ready troops on
Ukraine's eastern border.
Concerns over a potential escalation in the region took some
of the risk appetite out of markets, but the Canadian dollar
shrugged that off after a report showed Canada's trade surplus
climbed to a two and a half year high in June. The figures
surpassed expectations for a flat trade balance.
"Today's number stops us from making that next move higher"
in U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar, said Don Mikolich, executive
director of foreign exchange sales at CIBC World Markets in
Toronto.
"If the Bank of Canada is concerned about the export side,
this number gives them a little bit of comfort," he said.
The Bank of Canada wants to see the export sector become a
bigger driver of economic growth, taking over for the boom in
consumer debt.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0950 to the
greenback, or 91.32 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of
C$1.0960, or 91.24 U.S. cents. The loonie earlier hit a session
low of C$1.0986, its lowest level since early May.
The Canadian dollar's recent rout has reversed the gains it
made in a strong rally through June. The currency is down 2.5
percent since the beginning of July.
The C$1.0920 and C$1.09 areas are levels that investors will
focus on as potentially providing a floor for U.S.
dollar-Canadian dollar, while C$1.0990 and C$1.10 will be
resistance points for the pairing, said Mikolich.
"It does have that feel now that we're inevitably moving
higher even though things aren't dramatically different than
they were prior to this move," he said.
Investor focus will start to turn to Friday's domestic jobs
report as the next key catalyst for the market. Canada's economy
is forecast to have added 20,000 jobs in July, bouncing back
from an unexpected loss in the previous month.
Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year up 2-1/2 Canadian
cents to yield 1.066 percent and the benchmark 10-year
up 32 Canadian cents to yield 2.079 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)