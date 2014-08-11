* Canadian dollar at C$1.0952 or 91.31 U.S. cents
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Aug 11 The Canadian dollar firmed
against the greenback on Monday, recovering some of last week's
selloff after data showed domestic housing starts unexpectedly
rose in July.
In a relatively light week for domestic economic data, the
report showed housing starts rose to 200,098 last month, above
forecasts for a decline to 193,000. That helped support the
loonie, sending it to a session high at C$1.0951.
At the same time, risk appetite in broader markets improved
as investors were less worried about an escalation in
geopolitical tensions around the world.
"There's been a little bit less of the risk-off or flight to
safety as some of the geopolitical events have settled down a
bit, and that's allowed U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar to return to
that mid-C$1.09," said Don Mikolich, executive director of
foreign exchange sales at CIBC World Markets in Toronto.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0952 to the
greenback, or 91.31 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of
C$1.0971, or 91.15 U.S. cents.
The lack of domestic data this week could leave the loonie
vulnerable to any international events, as well as the U.S. data
on tap, which could push the currency pairing to C$1.10 if the
figures come in strong, said Mikolich.
The Canadian dollar sold off on Friday, pushing into the
high C$1.09s after a disappointing jobs report for July that
showed growth in the labor market remained sluggish.
"The fact that the Canadian dollar has held in to where we
are right now in light of those employment numbers suggests
there is still some underlying demand for being long Canada,"
said Mikolich.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off half a Canadian
cent to yield 1.062 percent, while the benchmark 10-year
was up 9 Canadian cents to yield 2.062 percent.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)