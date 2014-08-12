* Canadian dollar at C$1.0922 or 91.56 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve (Recasts with news jobs data will be restated, adds quote from currency strategist, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Aug 12 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, with investors wary of taking big bets after the country's statistical agency announced an error had been found in the jobs report issued last week. The July jobs report issued last Friday had been a disappointing one that showed the country created just 200 net new jobs and had been responsible for a sharp selloff in the loonie. The announcement from Statistics Canada that the corrected jobs figures will be released on Aug. 15 saw the loonie drift higher through the afternoon, recovering from losses earlier in the day. But StatsCan did not say what the error was, which left investors cautious over what the direction of the revision will be. "As much speculation as I've seen about what the potential error could be in the report, there's really no way of telling and it could be either negative or positive," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto. "It may mean we're stuck around these C$1.0920 levels for the next couple of days ahead until we see that new report." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0922 to the greenback, or 91.56 U.S. cents, a tad stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0919, or 91.58 U.S. cents. The loonie had initially weakened following the StatsCan announcement. A drop in oil prices to a 13-month low weighed on the loonie. Brent crude fell $1.66 to settle at $103.02 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 71 cents to $97.37 a barrel. As an exporter of oil and other natural resources, the Canadian dollar can be sensitive to commodity prices. The market was also monitoring the ongoing geopolitical crises around the world that have caused risk sentiment to ebb and flow. The Canadian dollar is down 1.7 percent since the beginning of July, erasing a rally in June, as optimism over the U.S. economy has pushed investors into the greenback. While the loonie could consolidate in the near term, most analysts expect it will ultimately weaken further with C$1.10 the next level to watch. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year off 4-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.088 percent and the benchmark 10-year down 34 Canadian cents to yield 2.115 percent.