* Canadian dollar at C$1.0870 or 92 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Aug 15 The Canadian dollar firmed
against the greenback on Friday to its highest in over two weeks
after revised data showed the domestic economy added far more
jobs in July than earlier reported.
The loonie also got some help from a separate report that
showed factory sales increased in June for the fifth time in six
months. The combined reports sent the loonie to near a session
high, where it was flirting with breaking through both its 100-
and 200-day moving averages.
But the primary focus of the day was the revised jobs
report, which showed Canada created 41,700 jobs last month.
Statistics Canada withdrew last week's report which showed a
gain of just 200 jobs in July due to a flaw in the way the
figures had been processed.
"The Canadian dollar is strong, it's broken out of its
range," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
"I think the downside break to the range, as well as a
couple technicals that have turned bullish Canadian dollar, is
encouraging."
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0870 to the
greenback, or 92 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of
C$1.0903, or 91.72 U.S. cents.
The loonie fell sharply last Friday following the first
release of the jobs report. But the currency bounced back this
week and is up 1 percent, on track for its best week since late
March.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off 2 Canadian
cents to yield 1.078 percent, while the benchmark 10-year
was up 6 Canadian cents to yield 2.054 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)