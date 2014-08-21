* Canadian dollar at C$1.0945, or 91.37 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve (Adds details on trading range, analyst quotes, outlook for Yellen at Jackson hole, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Aug 21 The Canadian dollar firmed against the greenback on Thursday, rebounding after a nearly 1 percent drop over the last two days, ahead of some key domestic economic data due at the end of the week. Concerns about the prospects for global growth hit the loonie overnight after data showed business growth in China and Europe slowed in August. The worries took the Canadian dollar to a nearly two-week low in earlier trading before it was able to claw back some gains. Although the loonie has made some sizeable intraday moves in recent weeks, it has largely stayed within a trading range. Ongoing favor for the greenback is expected to continue to weigh on the Canadian dollar as the economy south of the border picks up. Analysts are watching C$1.10 as the next major resistance level. The Canadian dollar was taking a bit of a breather after its recent selloff, said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary "The U.S. dollar has rallied pretty strongly over the last three to four sessions, so I think we're seeing a bit of a breather and a little bit of position-squaring ahead of a big risk day tomorrow," Smith said. The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0945 to the greenback, or 91.37 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.0971, or 91.15 U.S. cents. Investors were turning their attention toward Canadian inflation and retail sales reports that will be released on Friday. With a quiet economic calendar at home, the reports will be the main domestic events of the week. Focus was also on the start of the annual gathering of economists and policymakers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen scheduled to speak on Friday. Her speech on labor markets comes on the heels of minutes released earlier this week that hinted the recovery in the jobs market could lead the Fed to raise rates earlier than it had been anticipating. Looking at the gains the U.S. dollar has seen this week, "it does suggest that the market is gearing up for something a little bit less dovish from Yellen," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto. "That does set the bar a little higher than it was maybe a week ago for how much more hawkish or less dovish she has to be to actually get more traction in the U.S. dollar," Moore said. The combination of Canadian data followed by Yellen's speech could lead to some choppy moves in the U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar pairing, he said. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up half a Canadian cent to yield 1.089 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 14 Canadian cents to yield 2.085 percent. (Editing by Andrew Hay)