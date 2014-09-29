* Canadian dollar at C$1.1152 or 89.67 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Sept 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, stabilizing after it hit a six-month low overnight, though the loonie was expected to be kept on the ropes by weak oil prices and optimism over the U.S. economy. The Canadian currency lost 1.7 percent last week, breaking through the C$1.11 level as it was hurt by broad U.S. dollar strength and the growing view that the Bank of Canada will stay on the sidelines longer than the Federal Reserve. The loonie had extended those losses in early trading but managed to recover with investors finding few fresh incentives to push the currency lower, said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary. "We're really corralled after last week's fairly poor performance in the loonie," Smith said. There was no Canadian economic data on tap for Monday, but the calendar will pick up with July gross domestic product on Tuesday, and trade balance data later in the week. Investors will also be watching the U.S. jobs report due on Friday. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1152 to the greenback, or 89.67 U.S. cents, a touch stronger than Friday's close of C$1.1155, or 89.65 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.1178 in overnight trading, its lowest level since late March. "Where we're at now, there's not going to be a lot of resistance if we continue to get data out of the U.S. that is of an interest rate environment that is likely to increase ahead of the Bank of Canada," said Smith. "It's really going to be data dependent going forward but there's not going to be a lot of resistance road blocks, so I think it's fairly safe to assume we could potentially be seeing C$1.12 depending on what happens this week with the employment data." Encana Corp's bid to buy the United States' Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash could imply a large negative flow for the Canadian dollar leading into mid-December when the deal is expected to close, Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, wrote in a note. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.119 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 28 Canadian cents to yield 2.134 percent. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)