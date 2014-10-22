(Updates with new comments, closing number, details)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Oct 22 The Canadian dollar finished the
session slightly weaker against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, as investors digested unexpectedly weak August retail
sales and the Bank of Canada's statement.
The currency had touched the session's weakest level after
retail sales, weighed down by lower gasoline prices and weaker
sales of new cars and food, unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent.
It quickly pared losses to strengthen to a session high
after the Bank of Canada dropped its reference to neutrality in
its rate statement on Wednesday.
"It's definitely a dramatic day for Canadian dollar
traders," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in
Montreal.
"The market was clearly influenced by the removal of the
reference to neutral in the (Bank of Canada's) statement. But
that was well telegraphed ... Part of the strength was that
retail sales numbers weren't as bad as initial knee-jerk
reaction."
The Canadian dollar finished the session at
C$1.1243, or 88.94 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Tuesday's
close of C$1.1228, or 89.06 U.S. cents.
Button anticipated more Canadian dollar weakness going
forward.
The Bank of Canada, which also kept its key overnight rate
at 1 percent, as expected, said the Canadian economy has
"considerable excess capacity" and continued monetary stimulus
was needed to close the gap.
Investors were looking for additional details on the bank's
overall outlook and analysis, but a scheduled press conference
was canceled after a gunman fatally shot a soldier at the
Canadian War Memorial in Ottawa and gunfire erupted shortly
after inside the nearby parliament, near a room where Prime
Minister Stephen Harper was speaking.
The gunman that attacked parliament was shot dead and
Harper safely removed. Government buildings and much of the
city's downtown were locked down.
The shootings, which made some equity investors jittery, did
not have an impact on the currency, where trading was mostly
steady.
Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.985 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.960 percent.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)