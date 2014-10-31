UPDATE 3-KKR-led group ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Tatts lotto
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
TORONTO Oct 31 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in eight months in August.
The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$1.1248 to the greenback, or 88.90 U.S. cents. On Thursday it closed at C$1.1196 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.32 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
April 19 Electronics payments provider Paytm is in talks with Japan's SoftBank Group to raise $1.2 to $1.5 billion in cash, making the latter one of the largest shareholders in the fintech start-up, Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources.