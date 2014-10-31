TORONTO Oct 31 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in eight months in August.

The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$1.1248 to the greenback, or 88.90 U.S. cents. On Thursday it closed at C$1.1196 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.32 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)