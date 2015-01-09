TORONTO Jan 9 The Canadian dollar stumbled to
its weakest level in more than 5-1/2 years following North
American jobs data that showed a weaker-than-expected labor
market in Canada and sturdy gains in the United States, further
evidence that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest
rates this year.
Canada shed 4,300 positions in December after losing 10,700
jobs in November. Market forecasters had estimated an increase
of 15,000 jobs. The overall unemployment rate held at 6.6
percent.
Disappointment in the headline figures was somewhat tempered
by the fact that wages were higher, losses were skewed toward
part-time work, and full-time figures were robust, economists
noted.
In the United States, nonfarm payrolls rose 252,000 last
month.
"The combination of a solid U.S. result and a soggy Canadian
number is more bad news for the Canadian dollar," said Doug
Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar, which was also underperforming
against most other currencies, slumped to C$1.1890 vs the
greenback, or 84.10 U.S. cents. This was more than half a cent
weaker than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's
close of C$1.1836, or 84.49 U.S. cents.
It was also the currency's weakest level since May 2009.
The Canadian economy has been lagging the United States, and
the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates
before the Bank of Canada.
Such a U.S. rate increase is expected to keep pressure on
the Canadian dollar this year, according to a Reuters poll
earlier this week.
"I think the strong U.S. payroll report today suggests that
the U.S. is still on track to reach its 3 percent above trend
growth rate," said Todd Mattina, chief economist and strategist
at Mackenzie Investments.
"That's going to increase the chance that the feds will lift
interest rates by mid-2015 and that should add pressure on the
U.S. dollar against major currencies, including the loonie."
Oil prices, on track for a seventh straight weekly drop,
added to the loonie's woes. Key producers showed no signs of
paring output despite the global oversupply. Canada is a major
exporter and the currency has been tracking crude prices, which
have sunk more than 50 percent since June. [O/R}
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve. The two-year bond added 1 Canadian
cent to yield 0.977 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
slipped 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.710 percent.
(Additional reporting by Mike De Souza and Susan Taylor in
Toronto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)