GLOBAL MARKETS-Hi-tech leads Asia shares near 2-year high despite soft China, U.S. data
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
TORONTO Jan 28 The Canadian dollar extended losses against a stronger U.S. dollar, touching its weakest level of the session on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was maintaining its "patient" approach to raising interest rates.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2484 to the greenback, or 80.10 U.S. cents after the statement before paring some of its losses. It stood weaker than prior to the central bank's statement and Tuesday's close of C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.