TORONTO Jan 28 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 5-1/2 year low on Wednesday, breaching psychologically important levels, after the Federal Reserve signalled it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

By 2:47 p.m. (1947 GMT), the Canadian currency had slipped back below C$1.25 to trade at C$1.2492, or 80.05 U.S. cents. It breached C$1.25 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2009, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)