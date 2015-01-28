GLOBAL MARKETS-Hi-tech leads Asia shares near 2-year high despite soft China, U.S. data
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
TORONTO Jan 28 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 5-1/2 year low on Wednesday, breaching psychologically important levels, after the Federal Reserve signalled it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.
By 2:47 p.m. (1947 GMT), the Canadian currency had slipped back below C$1.25 to trade at C$1.2492, or 80.05 U.S. cents. It breached C$1.25 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2009, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth
LONDON, May 2 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.