BRIEF- EOG Resources filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
TORONTO Feb 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to session low on Friday after data showed retail sales dropped by a more-than-expected 2.0 percent in December, the largest decline since April 2010.
The currency weakened to C$1.2531 against the U.S. dollar, or 79.80 U.S. cents, from its close at C$1.2498 to the greenback, or 80.01 U.S. cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share