TORONTO Feb 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to session low on Friday after data showed retail sales dropped by a more-than-expected 2.0 percent in December, the largest decline since April 2010.

The currency weakened to C$1.2531 against the U.S. dollar, or 79.80 U.S. cents, from its close at C$1.2498 to the greenback, or 80.01 U.S. cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)