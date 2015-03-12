TORONTO, March 12 The Canadian dollar recouped
all of the previous session's losses against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, touching a session high, as the greenback slipped on
data that showed U.S. retail sales in February fell unexpectedly
for a third straight month.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2613 against the
U.S. dollar, or 79.28 U.S. cents, some half a cent stronger than
just prior to the data, and stronger than Wednesday's finish at
C$1.2761, or 78.36 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho)