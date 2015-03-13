RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses on Friday after data showed the economy lost fewer jobs than expected in February.
Canadian jobs decreased by 1,000 in February compared with forecasts for a loss of 5,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent, with 34,000 full-time jobs created and 34,900 part-time jobs lost.
The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.2725 to U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release, but still slightly weaker than Thursday's finish of C$1.2703, 78.72 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
SINGAPORE, May 3 The dollar traded below a six-week high against the yen on Wednesday, as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement for hints on the U.S. interest rate outlook, while the kiwi rose on the back of higher dairy prices.