TORONTO, March 31 The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, strengthening after data showed January growth was better than feared.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2724 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, roughly half a cent stronger than immediately before the data was released, but still weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.2693, or 78.78 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)