US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, April 10 The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday after domestic employment figures showed the economy unexpectedly created jobs in March.
The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2620 to the greenback, or 79.24 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released, stronger than just before the report, but still weaker than Thursday's Bank of Canada close at C$1.2592, or 79.42 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
* Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest level since late March By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching a five-week peak before a $24 billion auction of a three-year government debt issue in what will be the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding. Investors were making room in