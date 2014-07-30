Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
TORONTO, July 30 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Wednesday after data showed Canadian producer prices edged down in June, while south of the border, the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0890 to the greenback, or 91.83 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0859, or 92.09 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0894 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.