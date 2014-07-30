TORONTO, July 30 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Wednesday after data showed Canadian producer prices edged down in June, while south of the border, the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0890 to the greenback, or 91.83 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0859, or 92.09 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0894 shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)