TORONTO Aug 22 The Canadian dollar briefly hit a session low against the greenback on Friday before trimming some of its declines after data showed the annual inflation rate eased in July.

At the same time, investors were taking in better-than-expected retail sales figures for June.

The Canadian dollar was recently trading at C$1.0948 to the greenback, or 91.34 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0945, or 91.37 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a low of C$1.0982 immediately following the reports. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)