TORONTO, Sept 30 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Tuesday, breaking through resistance at C$1.12 after data showed domestic economic growth stalled in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1202 to the greenback, or 89.27 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday's close of C$1.1153, or 89.66 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)