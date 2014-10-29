UPDATE 1-Trump tax reform, ECB keep euro zone bond markets on edge
* ECB rate outlook also keeps investors on edge (Writes through)
TORONTO Oct 29 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Reserve ended its monthly bond purchase program, while also signaling confidence the U.S. recovery would remain on track.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1192 to the greenback, or 89.35 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1171, or 89.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)
* ECB rate outlook also keeps investors on edge (Writes through)
LONDON, April 26 Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday said it had appointed retired high court judge Linda Dobbs to review its own handling of a fraud at the Reading branch of its HBOS unit for which six people were jailed earlier this year.