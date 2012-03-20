* C$ ends at C$0.9918 vs US$, or $1.0083
* China, commodity fears weigh
* Bonds yields back away from 2012 highs
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 20 The Canadian dollar sank to a
near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as
renewed concerns about China's economic growth boosted the
greenback's safe-haven appeal.
Global miner BHP Billiton said it saw signs that growth in
iron ore demand was flattening in China, sending global stock
markets down and bond prices up.
In addition, China's National Development and Reform
Commission raised domestic retail energy prices for the second
time in less than two months. Even though that still leaves a
wide gap between international and domestic prices, investors
were concerned that higher energy costs could further undermine
an already slowing Chinese economy.
Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said
the news from China set a negative tone in sentiment for the
day, but still expected the Canadian dollar to stick to its
tight range around parity against the U.S. dollar.
"Downward pressure at least on broader equities is also
probably weighing on the Canadian dollar. The correlation with
Canadian dollar and the S&P 500 is still holding," he added.
The Canadian dollar still outperformed other growth-related
commodity currencies, such as the Australian dollar, which is
much more closely tied to China's economy.
Canada's currency ended the North American session
at C$0.9918 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0083, down from
Monday's close at C$0.9875 versus the greenback, or $1.0127.
Earlier, the Canadian dollar softened to C$0.9970, or $1.0030,
its weakest level since March 8.
Matt Perrier, a director of foreign exchange sales at BMO
Capital Markets, said he expected the Canadian currency would
likely trade between parity with the U.S. dollar and C$0.9850 in
the near term.
Recently, the U.S. dollar has been boosted by a steady
stream of encouraging U.S. economic data, reducing the
likelihood of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
"The news has been good on the North American economic
front, but until you start to see the market price in some
interest rate moves we're not going to get a huge, knee-jerk
reaction," said Perrier.
Canada's two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent to
yield 1.290 percent. The 10-year bond rose 8
Canadian cents to yield 2.280 percent. Canadian government bond
yields pulled back from 2012 highs reached on Monday.