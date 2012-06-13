* Weakens to C$1.0283, or 97.25 U.S. cents * Slides with North American equities * Bond prices mixed By Allison Martell TORONTO, June 13 Canada's dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, following North American equity markets as they slid on worries about the euro zone debt crisis and disappointing U.S. data. U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month and producer prices dropped more sharply than expected, helping to send Wall Street and Toronto shares lower. "The market seems pretty complacent trading off equities these days," said David Bradley, a director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank. At about 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0283, or 97.25 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close at C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents. Bradley said trading was fairly quiet, and noted that volume has been down in general. He saw the Canadian dollar trading in a tight range on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to this weekend's Greek election. He also saw Canada's currency trading between C$1.02 and C$1.04 for some time, past the end of this week, barring big moves in the euro. "We were stuck in a 200-point range for three and a half, four months earlier on this year," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if, knowing the Canadian dollar, we just get pushed back into this range trading scenario." Canadian bonds prices were mixed. Canada's two-year bond fell 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.027 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 20 Canadian cents, yielding 1.781 percent.