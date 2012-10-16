* C$ at C$0.9862 to US$, or $1.0139 * Hits weakest level since Oct 4 * Bank of Canada omits hawkish language, weighs on C$ * Signs of positive equities lending support By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Oct 16 The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level in more than a week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as traders digested a Bank of Canada speech that failed to mention a long-stated intention to raise interest rates once conditions permit. At 8:10 a.m. (1210 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$0.9862 to the greenback, or $1.0139, compared to C$0.9800, or $1.0204, at Monday's North American session close. "Clearly the market is still reacting to the comments from (Bank of Canada Governor) Carney yesterday, that's continuing to weigh on the Canadian dollar," said Jeremy Stretch, head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC World Markets in London. The central bank chief said the Bank would take whatever action necessary to keep inflation on target and acknowledged the effect global uncertainty was having on Canada's resource-linked economy. Gold and copper lifted off one-month lows, while oil eased. The Canadian dollar was at its weakest since Oct 4, though the slippage was capped by signs that North American equities could open higher on the back of corporate earnings. The government bond market was mixed, with short end prices eking out gains and longer-dated debt slipping. The two-year bond gained 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.077 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond fell 21 Canadian cents to yield 1.820 percent.