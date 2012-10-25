* C$ at C$0.9943 versus the US$, or $1.0057 * Stalled U.S. business spending hurts C$ * Positive signs from China, UK help support sentiment * Investors still uncertain about Canadian rate outlook By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Oct 25 The Canadian dollar lost early gains against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as unease about the global economy returned after U.S. data showed business spending plans in Canada's largest trading partner stalled last month. The currency, sensitive to any clues on the global growth outlook, had earlier strengthened in line with commodity and equity markets as signs of recovery in China and a bounce out of recession in Britain helped lift global sentiment. But by early afternoon, those gains had been erased. "We have these attempts at building on some positive sentiment and they evaporate so quickly," said Adam Button, a currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "The market is giving up on the positive story, for now at least." At 1:01 p.m. (1701 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$0.9943 to the greenback, or $1.0057, compared with C$0.9949, or $1.0051, at Wednesday's North American close. The U.S. data showed new orders for capital goods unchanged in September, while analysts had anticipated a modest gain. MIXED SIGNALS Traders of the resource-linked currency appear to have shifted their focus from the Bank of Canada's comments about the direction and timing of future interest rate moves. "It still seems to be a little bit confused and mixed in terms of the signals we're getting from the Bank," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities. The central bank has in the past week whipsawed the markets with seemingly mixed messages on rates, before concluding on Wednesday that rates are still likely to rise, but a slowing economy means higher rates have become "less imminent." The British economy pulled out of recession in the third quarter, boosted by the Olympics in London. China said factory output should grow faster in the last quarter than in the prior three months. But Osborne said the optimism may be short-lived. "The short-term rebound we're seeing in risk at the moment may well struggle to see much follow-through," he said. Canadian stocks were sharply higher, led by a strong quarterly report from major miner Goldcorp, but that jump didn't translate to the currency. "Those were good earnings there, but I don't think that's an indication for better underlying Canadian economic sentiment." ForexLive's Button said. The two-year bond was off 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.152 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond fell 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.896 percent.