* China HSBC PMI indicates pace of growth increase * U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving * C$ at C$0.9955 vs US$, or $1.0045 * Canada retail sales at 8:30 a.m. By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Nov 22 The Canadian dollar was marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as encouraging data from China provided a more positive tone to market sentiment, but overall trading was quiet due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. China's vast manufacturing sector saw expansion accelerate in November for the first time in 13 months, preliminary results from an HSBC manufacturing survey showed, a sign that the pace of economic growth has revived after seven consecutive quarters of slowdown. "That's kind of a put a small risk-on tone to the market. Even though the U.S. is not around, equity futures are trading higher," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank. At 7:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9955 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0045. This was slightly higher than Wednesday's North American close at C$0.9965, or $1.0035. The currency was mostly weaker against other major currencies, including the euro. "There's been very little reaction outside of the euro. Aussie, Kiwi, Canada, are all really really lagging the euro move," said Bradley, adding Canada's dollar was likely to remain in a tight trading range. In Canada, retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. will be the main economic highlight. "Even if the data does come in far from expectations I don't think we're going to get too much of a move in USD/CAD," said Bradley, noting there may be an initial reaction before the currency moves back to current levels. Prices for Canadian government debt were weaker across the curve, with the two-year bond off 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.121 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond slipping 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.778 percent.