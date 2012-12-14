* C$ flat at C$0.9849 vs US$, or $1.0153
* Hit session low after weak data
* Bond prices little changed
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Dec 14 The Canadian dollar steadied
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors looked past
surprisingly weak manufacturing data and clung to hopes that a
U.S. budget deal would be resolved by the end of the year.
Canadian manufacturing unexpectedly plunged by 1.4 percent
in October from September, the biggest drop in nine months, on
weakness in major sectors such as motor vehicles and primary
metals.
The currency briefly weakened to a session low after the
numbers, before returning to trade little changed.
"We did have a pretty soft manufacturing report but it
really did very little to weaken off the currency," said Mark
Chandler, head of fixed income and currency strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
"It's just a backdrop of generally better risk appetite for
the week as a whole and the market hasn't been able to break
that," Chandler added, noting the broader confidence in the
market despite the lack of progress by U.S. politicians in
ongoing fiscal negotiations.
U.S. President Barack Obama and House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner held a "frank" meeting Thursday to try to
break an impasse in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff," tax
hikes and spending cuts set to kick in early in 2013.
Markets were also digesting data that showed U.S. consumer
prices fell in November for the first time in six months,
pointing to muted inflation pressures that should allow the
Federal Reserve to stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy path
as it nurses the economy back to health.
At 9:28 a.m. (1428 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at
C$0.9849 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0153, compared with
Thursday's finish at C$0.9848 versus the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0154.
After the manufacturing data, the currency briefly weakened
to C$0.9852 versus the greenback, or $1.0150, from around
C$0.9845, or $1.0157 before the release.
RBC expected the day's range to hold between C$0.9820 and
C$0.9860.
Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the curve, with the two-year bond flat to yield 1.120
percent and the benchmark 10-year bond was unchanged
to yield 1.799 percent.