* C$ ends flat at C$0.9931 vs US$, or $1.0078
* Canadian bond prices climb
* Good demand for 30-year auction
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's growth-related
currency was little changed against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, lacking direction from flat U.S. equities and mixed
data signals.
U.S. stocks - a barometer of risk appetite for currencies -
failed to rise above recent highs and ended the day lower,
hampered by losses in risk-associated sectors like energy and
financials.
U.S. data did little to boost sentiment as home sales fell
in February, but upward revisions to the prior month's pace and
the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months suggested the
housing market recovery remained on track.
"The data signals themselves have not provided an impetus
for price action that would see the U.S. dollar break out of its
range against many of the majors, including Canada," said Jack
Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank
Financial.
"The market is reacting to the lack of influences coming
from the typical drivers."
The currency gave back early gains from an overnight bounce
after Greece rubber-stamped a second 130 billion euro ($172.15
billion) rescue, previously approved by the International
Monetary Fund and Greece's euro zone partners, to keep the
debt-choked country afloat through 2014.
The news helped the Canadian dollar rebound after worries
about a slowdown in demand from top metals consumer China pushed
the currency to a near two-week low on Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9923 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0078, slightly
weaker than Tuesday's North American session close at C$0.9918
versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0083.
Investors will look to manufacturing data in Europe on
Thursday. They remain wary of another flare-up in the euro-zone
debt crisis, with the Italian government set to clash with
unions over employment law reforms.
Canadian retail sales for February and weekly U.S. jobless
claims are also in focus for the next trading day.
"As we saw yesterday, there was fairly significant overhead
(U.S. dollar) resistance on the break of C$0.9940," added Spitz,
noting that the market bias still appears to be Canadian-dollar
positive.
"It attracted a lot of fresh players into the market to sell
dollar/Canada as it had traded and trended toward the
convergence of the 50- and 200-day moving averages, which is
just below par at C$0.9990."
The slow grind upward of the economy in the United States -
Canada's largest trading partner - has helped the Canadian
dollar outperform most major currencies in recent weeks,
including its commodity cousins, the Australian and New Zealand
dollars.
Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve. The
two-year bond was up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.281
percent. The 10-year bond added 37 Canadian cents to
yield 2.240 percent.
At the long end of the curve, the Bank of Canada's C$1.4
billion auction of 30-year bonds was also met with healthy
appetite, producing an average yield of 2.793 percent.
This compares with a much higher average yield on 30-year
benchmark U.S. Treasuries, which hit an intraday
peak of 3.47 percent.
The more-than-60-basis-point spread between U.S. and
Canadian 30-year bonds is at the widest since August, noted Adam
Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal, noting that
the 10-years trade generally in tandem.
"The difference reflects questions about U.S. long-term debt
sustainability and inflation," he said.