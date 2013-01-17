* C$ firms to C$0.9847 vs US$, or $1.0155
* Bond prices slide across the curve
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Jan 17 The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Thursday after
encouraging U.S. economic data pointed to a recovery in the
housing and employment markets of Canada's largest export
market.
In the United States, jobless claims dropped to a five-year
low, while housing starts accelerated to their fastest pace in
four years.
The reports trumped the impact of domestic data that showed
foreign investment in Canadian securities more than halved to a
six-month low in November, which helped to temper the gains in
the currency.
"The Canadian data if anything should have made the currency
weaker to some extent ... but it was definitely overshadowed by
the firmer U.S. data," said Mark Chandler, head of fixed income
and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "At least for now
that sort of risk-on appetite has been a good thing for the
Canadian dollar."
Following the slew of data, the Canadian currency
firmed to C$0.9847 versus the greenback, or $1.0155, from around
C$0.9865, or $1.0137, immediately before the releases. However,
it still remained fairly rangebound, trading in a narrow
40-point band with C$0.9887, or $1.0114, on the downside.
At 9:26 a.m. (1426 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9852 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0150, firmer than
Wednesday's North American session close at C$0.9861, or
$1.0141.
RBC saw Canadian-dollar resistance around C$0.9826 and
support near C$0.9926.
Looking forward into later this year, Chandler expects
markets to see fewer knee-jerk reactions to U.S. data from the
Canadian dollar.
"If the world gets to be a better place you might see a bit
more differentiation, where stronger U.S. data isn't necessarily
better for the Canadian dollar than it is for the U.S. dollar,
which never really makes too much sense."
The Canadian dollar strengthened against the yen
and other commodity currencies such as the Australian
and New Zealand dollars, but weakened to a nine-month
low of C$1.3213 against the rebounding euro, or 75.68 euro
cents.
Canadian bond prices retreated across the curve as riskier
assets came into favor. Canada's two-year bond fell 5
Canadian cents to yield 1.196 percent, while the benchmark
10-year bond slipped 37 Canadian cents to yield
1.933 percent.