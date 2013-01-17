* C$ ends stronger at C$0.9857 vs US$, or $1.0145
* Bond prices slide across the curve
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Jan 17 The Canadian dollar edged up
slightly against the U.S. currency on Thursday after encouraging
U.S. economic data pointed to a recovery in housing and
employment in Canada's largest export market.
In the United States, jobless claims dropped to a five-year
low, while housing starts accelerated to their fastest pace in
four years.
The reports showed the U.S. economy was weathering an
uncertain fiscal environment unexpectedly well, and trumped the
impact of domestic data that showed foreign investment in
Canadian securities more than halved to a six-month low in
November.
"The Canadian data if anything should have made the currency
weaker to some extent ... but it was definitely overshadowed by
the firmer U.S. data," said Mark Chandler, head of fixed income
and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "At least for now
that sort of risk-on appetite has been a good thing for the
Canadian dollar."
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9857 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0145,
stronger than Wednesday's North American session close at
C$0.9861, or $1.0141. However, it still remained fairly
range-bound, trading in a narrow band between C$0.9843-87.
"We're being told from some of our traders as well that the
corporate interest is reasonable. It's not exceptionally light
today, but trading down to (C$0.9843) still keeps in well inside
the last four to five days' trading range," said Amo Sahota,
director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.
Canadian manufacturing data on Friday could provide further
direction.
RBC sees near-term Canadian-dollar resistance around
C$0.9826 and support near C$0.9926.
Looking forward to later this year, RBC's Chandler expects
markets to see fewer kneejerk reactions to U.S. data from the
Canadian dollar.
"If the world gets to be a better place you might see a bit
more differentiation, where stronger U.S. data isn't necessarily
better for the Canadian dollar than it is for the U.S. dollar,
which never really makes too much sense," he said.
The Canadian dollar rallied to a more than two-year high
against the yen at 91.33 yen, tracking a similar move
in the U.S. dollar on news of potential measures being planned
by the Bank of Japan to resuscitate the country's sluggish
economy.
Meanwhile, the currency weakened to a nine-month low of
C$1.3214 against the euro, or 75.68 euro cents, as a
strong bond auction in Spain and Portugal's possible return to
the fixed-income market appeased worries about Europe's
three-year-old debt crisis.
Canadian bond prices retreated across the curve as riskier
assets came into favor. Canada's two-year bond fell 6
Canadian cents to yield 1.198 percent, while the benchmark
10-year bond dropped 50 Canadian cents to yield
1.948 percent.