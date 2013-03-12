* C$ at C$1.0260 versus US$, or 97.47 U.S. cents * Lack of domestic data limits likely price action By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 12 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the week's lack of domestic data expected to keep it to a tight range, even as it made significant moves against the British and Australian currencies. At 9:14 a.m. the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0260 to the greenback, or 97.47 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0264, or 97.43 U.S. cents, at Monday's North American close. "Canada seems well positioned here between the C$1.0230 and C$1.03 area," said Don Mikolich, executive director for foreign exchange sales at CIBC World Markets. "We need to have some reaffirmation on Canadian data to see Canada trade much stronger." If the modest gain is maintained on Tuesday, it will be the fourth strengthening session in a row for the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, after a sharp weakening in recent weeks. With no major data due in Canada this week, attention turns to numbers due out from the United States, Canada's main trading partner. The Canadian currency performed well against the sinking British pound, at one point hitting its strongest level since June 2010 after dismal British manufacturing data revived fears of another recession and increased bets of more easing by the Bank of England. But it slipped against a broadly rallying Australian dollar , hitting its weakest level since March of last year. The price of Canadian government debt was higher across the curve, with the two-year bond up 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.966 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 29 Canadian cents to yield 1.912 percent.