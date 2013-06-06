* C$ at C$1.0325 vs US$, or 96.85 U.S. cents
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 6 The Canadian dollar was slightly
stronger versus the U.S. dollar early on Thursday ahead of key
comments from the heads of the Canadian and European central
banks.
The currency brushed off decisions from the European Central
Bank and the Bank of England to leave their interest rates
unchanged.
However, it could move on the comments from ECB President
Mario Draghi at his news conference or if newly minted Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz diverges from the script of his
predecessor when he speaks to parliament on Thursday morning.
"With respect to Draghi, the market is expecting some
conciliatory talk and reassurance that Europe is coming back
economically," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign
exchange at National Bank Financial.
"For Stephen Poloz he may use the opportunity to set his own
mark with respect to guiding policy perhaps differently than
Mark Carney."
At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT) the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0325 to the greenback, or 96.85 U.S. cents,
compared with C$1.0346, or 96.66 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's
North American close.
The two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent to yield
1.047 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose
8 Canadian cents to yield 2.036 percent.