* C$ hits C$1.0166 vs US$, or 98.37 U.S. cents
* Canadian jobs number pushes C$ to strongest in 3 weeks
* Government debt yields spike
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 7 The Canadian dollar hit its
strongest level against the U.S. dollar since mid-May on Friday
after data showed the Canadian economy added a robust 95,000
jobs last month.
The stellar performance beat market expectations for a
15,000 gain and was the largest monthly addition of new jobs in
11 years.
The more globally significant U.S. non-farm payrolls report
released at the same time showed modest growth roughly in line
with market expectations.
"It's tough to imagine a better combination for the Canadian
dollar. You've got a U.S. economy that's still growing
relatively healthily, not as well as everybody would hope for,
but a decent U.S. number and a spectacular Canadian number,"
said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"It really doesn't get any better than that for the Canadian
dollar," he said.
The currency traded as strong as C$1.0166 to the
greenback, or 98.37 U.S. cents, after the jobs reports, before
paring back to C$1.0220. That compared with C$1.0250 just before
the news and C$1.0260 at Thursday's North American close.
"An as expected report from the U.S. let the Canadian
dollar rally significantly on the back of much stronger Canadian
numbers," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank.
The price of Canadian government debt plunged across the
curve, with the two-year bond down 10 Canadian cents
to yield 1.101 percent, its highest yield since February.
The benchmark 10-year bond fell 27 Canadian
cents to yield 2.074 percent, testing highs last seen in May
2012.