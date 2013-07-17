* C$ at C$1.0404 vs US$, or 96.12 U.S. cents
* Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1 pct
* Next move is up, conditions outlined for steady rates -BoC
* Bernanke expects to trim bond buys but timing not preset
* Bond prices rise across curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 17 The Canadian dollar weakened
against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was
flexible on bond buying and the Bank of Canada outlined
conditions for holding interest rates steady.
Under new Governor Stephen Poloz, the Bank of Canada's
policy announcement stayed close to his predecessor Mark
Carney's message that borrowing costs will eventually rise, but
was more explicit in highlighting the factors that will impact
policy.
Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Bissett Investment
Management, part of Franklin Templeton Investments, noted the
statement showed a more neutral, data-dependent stance. Still,
he and other market watchers said the bank's overall message has
not changed significantly.
"The release was consistent with our view that the Bank of
Canada is pretty much on the sidelines until the Fed move ...
You've got David and Goliath. What happens in the States has a
very significant impact here," said Briggs.
"The (Canadian dollar) did sell off, but then again, the
- the U.S. basket of currencies - it spiked up. So was it
a Canadian story, or was it a U.S. dollar story because of
Bernanke speaking? Difficult to discern."
The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming
against all major currencies, retreated to C$1.0404 versus the
U.S. dollar, or 96.12 U.S. cents at 12:51 p.m. (1651 GMT). This
was weaker than Tuesday's North American close at C$1.0366, or
96.47 U.S. cents.
The U.S. dollar strengthened as Bernanke stayed close to the
time frame he first outlined last month over how soon the Fed
may start scaling back its massive bond purchase program, but he
emphasized that the timing was not set in stone, highlighting
the risks of weak inflation on the economy.
Following the Bank of Canada decision and governor's
comments, traders slightly bid up the price of shorter-term
Canadian government bonds, sending yields lower. The move showed
there was little concern the central bank will rush to increase
interest rates.
The price of the two-year bond was up 6.5
Canadian cents to yield 1.087 percent and the benchmark 10-year
bond climbing 33 Canadian cents to yield 2.369
percent.