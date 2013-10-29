* C$ at C$1.0443 vs US$, or 95.76 U.S. cents
* Stephen Poloz on tap, Fed meeting eyed
* Canadian bond prices mixed across the curve
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Oct 29 The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Tuesday as it continued to
consolidate after its recent drop, while investors were wary of
taking big bets heading into the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting.
Markets will also be focused on comments from Bank of Canada
Governor Stephen Poloz later on Tuesday. Poloz and Senior Deputy
Governor Tiff Macklem will appear before lawmakers at 12:00 pm
ET (1600 GMT).
The Canadian central bank last week surprised markets when
it dropped any mention of eventual rate increases from its
latest policy statement, leading to expectations among analysts
that rates will stay low for longer.
The shift in policy took the Canadian dollar to a
1-1/2-month low by late last week.
"There's a lot of risk on the table," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0443 versus the
greenback, or 95.76 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Monday's
close of C$1.0445, or 95.74 U.S. cents.
The Fed will release a statement on Wednesday at the end of
its meeting, though the U.S. central bank was expected to hold
the line on its economic stimulus efforts.
The Fed surprised markets in September with its decision to
continue its bond-buying program at a $85 billion a month pace,
rather than trimming the amount as had been expected. The
Canadian dollar touched a three-month high following that
announcement, but has weakened since.
"Obviously their communication style has come under some
scrutiny since the decision in September to push off tapering,
so we'll have an opportunity in terms of the statement to get a
little more clarity in terms of what the Fed is really looking
at," said Sutton.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve. The two-year bond was off half a
Canadian cent to yield 1.096 percent, and the benchmark 10-year
bond added 1 Canadian cent to yield 2.430 percent.