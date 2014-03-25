* Canadian dollar at C$1.1159 or 89.61 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve (Adds details, quote, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, March 25 The Canadian dollar firmed modestly against the greenback on Tuesday, though analysts expect a dearth of domestic economic data this week will keep the currency trading in a narrow band. Geopolitical tensions continued to simmer as U.S. President Barack Obama and his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions against Russia unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea. Global markets appeared to take the situation in stride. Investors also continued to digest declines in the loonie last week that were spurred by more dovish-than-expected comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about a potentially faster timetable for raising interest rates. The Canadian dollar hit a 4-1/2-year low late last week. The loonie has been able to regain some ground since then and investors expect it to consolidate in the short term. "Technically, this could simply be a correction of that move," said Gareth Sylvester, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We certainly retain the opinion that from a multi-month perspective, U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar should have an assault up toward that C$1.1450 to C$1.15 area. I think as long as we remain above C$1.1020 over the next few weeks, we would certainly favor that move." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.1159 to the greenback, or 89.61 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.1195, or 89.33 U.S. cents. Technicals still suggest further Canadian dollar weakness, said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. Without any major Canadian data on tap until next Monday, when monthly gross domestic product will be released, investors were watching economic data out of the United States. Figures on Tuesday showed U.S. home prices rose in January, while consumer confidence climbed to a six-year high this month. Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, though the two-year was up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.069 percent. The benchmark 10-year was down 20 Canadian cents to yield 2.481 percent. (Editing by Diane Craft)